No matter the museum… No matter how many times you’ve already visited… No matter whether you go on your own or with friends or family… museums change you.

Sometimes the impact is dramatic. You’re stopped in your tracks and plop down on the floor, barely breathing, to admire a painting that touches your soul. Or you take an astronomy class at a science museum and leave inspired to buy a telescope. Or, after your visit to a history museum, you’re prompted to reminisce with a friend about a vase you saw at the museum that reminded you of a vase your friend’s mom had when you were kids.

Museums offer multiple opportunities for us to be nudged, calmed, reminded, informed, and inspired. Whether it’s a local historical society that teaches us about the Native Americans that lived on the land, or a glass museum that connects Tiffany to ancient glass, or a science museum that teaches us about robots or the moon’s surface - we grow, we learn, we change.

Escape from stress

Museums offer a rare pause from the noise and pressure of daily life. A quiet gallery or beautiful object can slow your mind and give your nervous system a chance to reset.



The Temple of Dendur at the Metropolitan Museum of Art comes to mind. When I was last there, it was a hot, busy day. Walking into that open space with windows floor to ceiling, the temple, and the reflecting pool, calmed me and cooled me. Everyone else in the space slowed their pace and lowered their voices. A true escape from stress.

Temple of Dendur (my pics)

Learn something new

Every museum visit introduces unfamiliar ideas, cultures, or discoveries. Learning something new stimulates curiosity and keeps your mind flexible and engaged.

I knew a little about Japanese Americans being incarcerated during World War II, but the Japanese American Museum of Oregon in Portland expanded my knowledge. They included both the distressing, dehumanizing aspects, along with the strength and fortitude shown by Japanese Americans in the face of living in a traumatic situation. And, I didn’t know that the Ku Klux Klan targeted Japanese Americans beginning in the 1920s.



Look with new eyes

Museums invite you to notice details you might otherwise overlook. Over time, this habit of close observation sharpens how you see the world beyond the museum walls.



The Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia invites you in with the phrase, “See art differently.” And you do! Their art is arranged in unconventional groupings of paintings, metal work, and decorative art, and no labels. It forced me to think beyond the artist and the era and to consider the patterns created by the art and decorative arts.



Support our nation’s cultural and artistic heritage

Visiting museums helps sustain institutions that preserve our shared stories and creative achievements. It connects you to a larger cultural legacy that extends across generations.



It’s been several years, but my visit to the African American Museum of History and Culture has stayed with me. I learned new things about African American history and found commonalities across cultures. While not part of the exhibition space, I was enthralled with the Sweet Home Cafe, with African influenced foods from regions across America. Fun and delicious!



Walk into awe and wonder

Encountering extraordinary works of art or history can spark a sense of awe that expands perspective. Moments of wonder remind us that the world is larger, richer, and more mysterious than our daily routines suggest.



I’m someone who finds awe and wonder in many things and in many museums! I’ll use the Cloisters for my example. This medieval repository of architecture, tapestries, furniture, silver, and the gardens is a delight to the brain, the eye, and the senses. And the setting, above the Hudson River expands the sense of awe.

The Cloisters (my pics)

Make connections

Museums bring together people, ideas, and stories from different times and places. These connections build relationships and provide sources of shared stories and experiences.

My example of connections and museums is my friends often talking about how visiting a museum with me inspires them to see things differently. In particular, they giggle about my usual complaints about no orientation, boring labels, and no place to sit!



Boost your empathy and compassion

Objects and stories from the past often reveal human struggles, hopes, and triumphs. Seeing these experiences can deepen your capacity to understand and care about others.



When I was recently in Seoul, several museums shared about the Japanese occupation of Korea. I learned about forced labor, abolishment of free speech, the burning of historical documents, the banning of Korean language, and sexual slavery. I felt compassion for Koreans living through that, and I understood why, to this day, it’s hard for Koreans to forgive the Japanese.



Improve your emotional IQ

Art and historical narratives help visitors identify complex emotions and motivations. Reflecting on these feelings strengthens emotional awareness and insight.



Part of improving one’s emotional IQ includes identifying feelings in others through their body language and facial expressions. Both the MFA in Boston and the Met in New York have signifcant collections of portraits. I always enjoy examining the detailed 17th century Dutch and Flemish paintings. We can learn much from studying the angle of their eyes, the shape of their mouth, their posture, and how they hold their hands.

