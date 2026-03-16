The Savvy Museum Visitor

The Savvy Museum Visitor

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Nava Atlas's avatar
Nava Atlas
3dEdited

I love museums so much. I'm in NYC for a 3-week stretch and, I've discovered that nearly all museums have a free day or evening, as some aren't cheap to attend. But even paying full price is a great value; such food for the spirit and imagination. A wonderful museum that even some New Yorkers haven't yet visited is Poster House on West 23rd St. One of my favorites!

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1 reply by Susan Marie Ward
Sarah Allen's avatar
Sarah Allen
3d

Also gift shops! Museum gift shops are magical.

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1 reply by Susan Marie Ward
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