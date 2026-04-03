The Savvy Museum Visitor

The Savvy Museum Visitor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
amanda donnelly's avatar
amanda donnelly
Apr 4

What lovely memories.I had an uncle who was a trawler man,he worked fishing the North Sea,a harsh freezing environment,for months on end,but he always seemed to be around at school holidays.He had a Reliant Robin,a 3 wheeled fibre glass car,not extremely stable especially in the hands of a man who would take me into the countryside,called the Trough Of Bowland,stop off at pubs for a pint and for me ,a lemonade and a packet of crisps! He would whip the car round sharp bends ,down hills and hollows,some where unfenced with steep drops.It was both exhilarating and a little scary.He would point out moles hanging on barbed wire fences telling me about the farmers who would catch them and hang them out as a warning to other moles.We would stop off and drink water from the coldest,clearest brooks.on other outings he would take us cockling,musseling and winkling only to return home to cook them and then eat them,but I hated the consistancy of seafood so i would just help in the preparation.We would go digging bait for fishing trips.

i didn't take his enjoyment of fishing,but his love of being out in the quiet of the countryside,I certainly did.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Susan Marie Ward
Bluemoonistic Photo Musings's avatar
Bluemoonistic Photo Musings
Apr 3

This is so beautiful! We both wish we had had a Grandfather like this! Inspires us both to be more to our grandchildren and our great grandchildren! You were indeed lucky!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Susan Marie Ward
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Susan M. Ward · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture