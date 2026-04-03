This essay isn’t about museums. It is about learning and connections and creating. Please indulge me as you read about three amazing activities my grandpa did with me that expanded my world, and still roam around in my memories to this day.

After my mom died, I found a journal of hers where she described her dad as a “Victorian gentleman,” even though he was born after Queen Victoria died. He fit the Victorian gentleman description by always being well-dressed, wore a hat to church and other social events, was emotionally reserved - although he did have a fun sense of humor, and had a strong moral compass. Apparently, he attended a revival meeting at age 14, where he signed a pledge never to drink alcohol, which he adhered to his whole life, meaning I grew up with parents who kept the wine bottles hidden during grandparent visits!

And, as is often the case, it seems that he interacted very differently - more lighthearted, with his grandchildren than he did with his two daughters. I think of him as quiet, gentle, and thoughtful, with a love of woodworking, fishing, and knowledge.

Whenever I had a question… about anything, we would sit on the bottom step right next to the bookcase that held a complete set of encyclopedias, and we would read and talk.

Public domain pic of encyclopedias

The tipi

We must have watched a movie or TV show (TV was a treat at my grandparents’ because we didn’t have a TV at home - too poor) about Native Americans and I asked about tipis. How were they made? How did they stand up? Were they strong?

We went to the encyclopedias, gathered some information and Grandpa said, “Let me think about how we can make one.” The next day, he found some long tree branches out behind the garage that would become the framework for the tipi. He cleaned them up and sawed them all to the same length. Then he tied them together at the top with some rope. Next was the canvas to wrap the poles. I don’t remember where the canvas came from but being that he was a person who was prepared for everything, I suspect it came from the garage where perhaps it was kept for painting projects.

Two canvas pieces had to be sewn together. Grandpa said, “The Indians - as we said back then, would have made their own needles so we will, too.” He took a small branch, scraped off the bark, shaped it, and created a small hole in it. A needle! We used cord or twine to stitch with. Once the canvas was sewn and wrapped around the poles, we cut out a door flap. As memory serves, the finished tipi was taller than my grandpa.

When it was done, I ran inside, “Grammy, Grammy, come look! Can we have some snacks?” With our proudly finished tipi, and snacks in hand, Grandpa and I sat cross legged in the tipi, enjoying our milk and cookies.

The high jump

We were watching the Summer Olympics. I became intrigued with the high jump. How could they jump so high? How did the bar fall off when they hit it? I’m not sure I knew at the time, but Grandpa had been the sports director for Ford Republic also called Boys Republic, a 70 acre farm north of Detroit for “neglected and delinquent boys.” Apparently he taught them baseball, basketball, how to box, and track and field activities including the high jump.

He dug around in the garage as well as out behind the garage where various bits of wood were kept. He found two poles to support the cross bar, another pole to be the crossbar, and some kind of padding to land on.

Being that my grandpa was very precise, he got out a yard stick (remember those!), and the little stub of a pencil that was always in his shirt pocket, and measured out the inches on one of the side poles.

As I share the next phase, keep in mind that Grandpa was at this time in his mid-60s. He then described how high jumping is done. One way is to go over the pole facedown (not done any more) or faceup. Not only did he describe them, he demonstrated both several times.

Next it was my turn. No, I never became a proficient high jumper, but I giggled and laughed as I tried. All the while, Grandpa kept up Olympic patter as if he were commentating on my Olympic jumps!

The igloo

I don’t remember what prompted my interest in igloos. A book? A TV show? A movie? But the main question I had was, “How can it possibly be warm inside a home made of ice and snow?”

We stepped over to the encyclopedias, sat on the bottom step, and read about igloos. Who made them. How they were made. The differences in igloos from one part of the world to another. With that, Grandpa said, “Let’s make one!”

He found two long 2x4s and nailed them together. He then tied a long piece of rope to each end. Next, he put the rope over his shoulders and dragged the newly-created sledge across the snowy backyard, building a huge pile of snow in the middle of the yard. Once we had the pile, we started packing the snow. With hands and the back of a shovel, we compacted the snow as we shaped it into a round dome.

The next part is what I think of as the hardest part, although my grandpa probably thought dragging the snow was the hardest part! We began digging out the interior of the mound. It was very slow going but Grandpa kept up his gentle patter about what we were learning and how strong we were. While I don’t remember, I’m guessing this building project took more than a single day.

Public domain pic of an igloo

When we had carved out the interior, we proudly admired our work, and crawled inside! Yes, it was big enough for an adult and a 10 year old girl! And… it answered my question about how could it be warm. We decided that it wasn’t warm like being inside the house, but inside the igloo was definitely warmer than being outside in the snow and wind.

Thankful!

I’m so grateful for a grandpa that was filled with a delight in learning, creating, and spending time with his grandkids. Of course, I didn’t recognize all of this at the time, I was just delighted to have someone who wanted to wrap me in knowledge and creativity. And, I wouldn’t be surprised that my curiosity for the world was inspired by Grandpa!

Did you have a grandparent, aunt, or uncle, or another caring adult who shaped you? Supported you? Impacted who you’ve become?

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