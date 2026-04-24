When I thought of the phrase, “our homes are like museums,” I initially meant it as a toss-away phrase to explain why I’ve been MIA lately. And, I will explain… but it got me thinking about how true that is. So… here goes!

I’ve been in the midst of downsizing, selling my home, looking for a new home, and all the bits that entails. Deciding what to keep and what to let go of. Packing boxes. Buying packing tape. And more packing tape. Schleping the boxes to the storage unit. And more schleping. Emailing with lawyers. Meeting with notaries. Reading legal documents and pretending I understand it all. Saying goodby to a house I’ve loved. Reminding my cat and dog that the temporary housing we’re in is truly temporary.

And then being scared out of my mind when my cat, while leaping to explore the top of the refrigerator in our temporary, short-term, rather quirky home, fell down behind the fridge! Thankfully, the next door neighbor whom I had never met, helped me drag the fridge out enough for Adelaide to get free. Whew!

Adelaide in the old house, before being traumatized by her “adventure” behind the fridge in our temporary abode.

And, I just signed paperwork on a condo that I’m buying. It’s all a lot. I’ve been filled with feelings of sadness, excitement, disorientation, delight, and anxiety. Luckily I have kind, supportive friends who put have put up with me, supported me, and helped me through it all.

So… as I hold onto some things and let go of other things, the “stuff” of my life tells stories. Which is what museums do.

Our homes become the exhibition space and we become the curators. Our living spaces are turned into personal galleries of our interests, our travels, our memories, and our connections to people and places.

I like realizing that very little in my home (the one that just was and the one that will be) is purely decorative. Almost everything has a story. The 19th century Chinese medicine chest that my dad bought in Korea when he was giving a talk there. Or the tiny hand-blown bottle I purchased in Australia during my wandering years. Or the book of William Morris designs that my daughter bought for me when she was at the V&A in London. Or the pewter goblets that were my mom’s and connect me to childhood memories of Mackinac Island in Michigan.

And, like museums, our homes are not static. They evolve and change over time, a bit like museums creating special exhibits. Some of us might create “exhibits” when we decorate seasonally. Or, we might have a collection of pottery or glass that we change out from time to time. Or we might rearrange our living room, replacing a bookcase from our very first apartment with a bookcase that our grandpa made. Like a museum, we are deaccessioning one piece and accessioning a new one!

We may not have labels on our treasured personal objects, but we do share the stories. A neighbor visiting our home for the first time might ask about a painting over the fireplace - and we explain that our great grandmother painted it when she was only 19 years old. Or, when friends come over for dinner, we might excitedly share that the new textile art on the wall is our latest crafting adventure.

My textile art dabbling from the old house, now “deaccessioned.”

Our homes invite memories, reflection, and storytelling. The objects in our home represent who we are, but they also connect us to the past and the present, and to friends and family. Like museums do.

As I packed up my art pottery collection to go to storage, I was rather sad as each piece was wrapped up, removing it from sight. But then I realized that soon I would have a chance to re-curate how and where I display them in my new place.

As I share this, let it be in part an apology for not having had the bandwidth to write and stay in touch with you. And, may this also inspire you to think of your home and your carefully chosen decor like a museum.

Thanks for being with me as I maneuver through this life transition!

How is your home like a museum?

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