The Savvy Museum Visitor

The Savvy Museum Visitor

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Bluemoonistic Photo Musings's avatar
Bluemoonistic Photo Musings
9h

I love this! It is so true - our homes are like museums! The history of lives! We send you lots of love and support while making this transitional change. We went through this last year ourselves. We not only downsized but moved from the East Coast to the West Coast! But we encourage you to think of the fun "exhibits" you can create in your new home! That has given us so much joy. We have discovered that old interests and new interests can be joined together! We've started learning new things while bringing our past experiences to mingle with them. Creating these new experience has taught us so much. We have learned more about ourselves. Hope you will too!

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1 reply by Susan Marie Ward
Ulla Thompson's avatar
Ulla Thompson
1d

One of your best posts, Susan —“breaking up is hard to do…”

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1 reply by Susan Marie Ward
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