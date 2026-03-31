You’re about to read about an exceptional museum! I have high standards when it comes to classifying a museum as exceptional. Yes, it needs to have an intriguing collection, but the visitor experience, the hospitality, and the stories a museum tells must be well-thought out. Please consider reading my other essays about exceptional museums.

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You’ve just checked your raincoat (it is Seattle after all!) with a friendly coat check person. Bought your ticket from a helpful woman who was delighted to answer your every-museum question: what’s one of your favorite artifacts here that I might miss if you didn’t tell me about it? Ridden up the escalator (yes!). And now you’re looking over the balcony at a spectacular, 105-foot long piece of art hanging from the ceiling called Middle Fork. The artist, John Grade, created it from reclaimed cedar. Your jaw drops!

Note: Middle Fork has since been replaced with an animated garden suspended from the ceiling called DRIFT: Meadow. These lighted flowers are made from stainless steel, aluminum, and fabric and slowly open and close.

My first visit

Many years ago, I visited SAM when I was attending an annual meeting of the American Alliance of Museums. What I remember is that they were the first museum I had visited with a reading/learning room. A space filled with comfortable chairs, gentle lighting, and books scattered about covering art history, and the SAM collection in particular. Of course, nowadays that’s not uncommon but back then I was impressed!

My most recent visit

When I visited in March of 2024, I was on one of my museum road trips: Seattle, Portland, and Denver. I started my day with a visit to Chihuly Garden and Glass and The Space Needle and yes, I briefly (since heights are not my favorite!), stepped on the glass that looks down 605 feet (184 meters) to the ground!

I wandered the galleries, people watched, ate lunch in the cafe, and visited the bookstore. Shortly after I arrived, I connected with a friendly, knowledgeable docent. Throughout my time there, she and I bumped into each other numerous times. She was passionate about SAM! I loved hearing her stories about the collection and about visitors that she has interacted with.

My favorite moments

When I bought my ticket, I asked my every-museum question: what’s one of your favorite artifacts that I might miss if you didn’t tell me about it? She paused, then got a big smile and said, “The Italian Room! It’s tucked away and lots of people miss it. It’s lovely and also very peaceful and quiet.”

She was right. The 16-century room from Chiavenna, Italy, made of willow, spruce, and fir, is comprised of 145 individual pieces. It’s tiny and feels like a precious space. No one else was around and the windows made the room glow with soft light. You can’t walk in and stand in the middle without slowing your breathing as you admire the artistry and the history.

Description

I found the whole museum space to be pleasant and comfortable. The collection is fairly encyclopedic, although some of the most intriguing artifacts are Native American and Asian. And, having lived for some time in Australia, I was delighted to see a temporary exhibit they had up of Aboriginal art which included an informative short movie interviewing Aboriginal artists.

As a fan of decorative arts, I loved their Porcelain Room. It’s filled floor to ceiling with over 1000 pieces of Asian and European porcelain: vases, plates, cups, tea sets, coffee pots, serving platters, and more, arranged by theme and date.

A bit more about SAM

The Seattle Art Museum was founded in 1933 and has grown into the leading visual arts institution in the Pacific Northwest.

Its main downtown building was designed by architect Robert Venturi and opened in 1991, with a major expansion completed in 2007.

The museum operates three sites: the downtown location, the Seattle Asian Art Museum in Volunteer Park, and Olympic Sculpture Park along the waterfront.

Its collection includes more than 25,000 works, with notable strengths in Asian art, African art, Native American art, and contemporary art.

The Olympic Sculpture Park is free and open to the public year round, integrating large scale artworks into a waterfront landscape.

The museum is known for community focused programming that reflects the diverse cultural makeup of the Seattle region.

A signature feature outside the downtown entrance is “Hammering Man,” a monumental kinetic sculpture by Jonathan Borofsky.

Hospitality

I give high points for hospitality! From staff at coat check and ticketing, security, volunteers, and even the chef of the cafe, everyone was cheerful, helpful, and proud of where they worked! Also, as some of you know, seating is a bit of a bugaboo with me! SAM has plenty of seating with many benches and some chairs, most of it, unfortunately, without arms, which is always a challenge if you’re mobility-compromised in any way.

Surprises

I was delighted to have watched a couple of docent-led sessions for people with sight limitations. Well done and informative. They shared background information then provided detailed descriptions of each piece of art including color, shape, texture, and more. That was followed by questions and answers. The docent that I met at the beginning of my tour said that one of the participants has been coming to these weekly sessions for years, traveling across town by bus with his guide dog.

Wellness opportunities

SAM has a program series called Body + Mind. It’s held at their Sculpture Park Pavillion and integrates wellness with art including movement, mindfulness, and sound healing. They also have Mindfulness and Meditation activities.

They have wheelchairs, folding stools, and strollers available on a first come first served basis. They have magnifiers and EnChroma color blind glasses available. For special exhibits, large print (18 point) labels are available at the exhibition entrance. ASL interpretation is available with two weeks notice.

Wayfinding

Their wayfinding did not quite match the Detroit Institute of Arts - to my mind one of the better museums when it comes to wayfinding, but it was better then some.

Cafe and gift shop

I had the best lobster bisque in their cafe! Their menu was nice, the space was attractive, the service was excellent, and even the chef who I happened to walk by seemed delighted when I complimented the lobster bisque!

The gift shop is attractively lit with a nice combination of objects by local artists along with well-done reproductions from the museum’s collection.

How to visit

As of March 2026, adult tickets bought on-site are $32.99. There are discounts for seniors, military, and teens. Children 14 and under are free. There is a slight discount if you buy ticket online ahead of time.

An average visit might be about two - three hours, depending on if you visit the cafe and take one of their guided tours which include highlights of the collection along with special exhibit tours.

Mission statement

SAM connects art to life. Through the transformative power of art, SAM ignites creativity, builds connections, and strengthens community. Across three unique locations, we share global collections, groundbreaking exhibitions, and dynamic programs that engage, educate, and inspire people of all ages and backgrounds.

Summary

SAM may not be massive in size or number of artifacts, but it’s a delight to visit! You’ll be wrapped in an informative, attractive, gentle ambiance, and you’ll leaving thinking about your experience even years later.

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