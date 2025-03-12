Why should you subscribe?

It’s more than a newsletter. The Savvy Museum Visitor is an escape into the world of museums, art, and culture. A chance to de-stress, learn, and to look with new eyes.

I write essays about museums and art, and their connection to culture, life, and our wellbeing.

You will explore topics that:

Let you step away from daily stress and anxiety

Expand your knowledge about art, culture, and museums.

Provide opportunities to look with new eyes at your world

Connect you to others who believe that cultural experiences are good for us

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Access to behind-the-scenes stories about my time as curator of the largest historic house museum in the U.S., Biltmore House

As an Annual Subscriber or a Founding Member, you’re entitled to one 30-minute Wellness Mentor Zoom session with me - a chance to destress and get back on track if you’re stressed or anxious.

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Who am I?

I’m Susan, living in North Carolina, born in Michigan. Museums were my first career. Mental health was my second career. I did my internship at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. I was once curator of Biltmore House, the largest historic house in the United States. And I consulted for museum around the country regarding an improved visitor experience. Later, I was a psychotherapist helping clients with anxiety, depression, PTSD, and more. I believe that art and museums fulfill us, touch us, and improve our wellbeing.

Me in front of Biltmore House, Asheville, North Carolina, where I was once curator.

I support your work because museums, like libraries, are valuable elements of a democratic and informed society. Also, because you are a consummate professional and I admire your work. -Kathy from North Carolina

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