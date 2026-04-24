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The Museum You Call Home
We curate. We display. We share stories. Our homes are like a museum.
Apr 24
•
Susan Marie Ward
10
8
2
My "Victorian" Grandpa: The Tipi, the High Jump, and an Igloo
How lucky I was! Grandparents hold an important place in who we become.
Apr 3
•
Susan Marie Ward
7
4
March 2026
The Seattle Art Museum Shines Even Through the Rain
Visit and exceptional museum: the Seattle Art Museum. A leading arts institution in the Northwest.
Mar 31
•
Susan Marie Ward
6
1
Within One Frame: Multiple Ways of Seeing
All of us fall into habits when we look at art.
Mar 24
•
Susan Marie Ward
6
2
1
10 Reasons You Should Visit a Museum... Soon!
Museums touch us, teach us, and improve us. When will you next visit a museum?
Mar 16
•
Susan Marie Ward
40
18
6
When I Was at Biltmore: Interns and Breakfast Talks (pt. 6)
New projects as curator of Biltmore House
Mar 8
•
Susan Marie Ward
1
Wearing Many Hats While Working at a Small Historical Society
The people behind the scenes at museums
Mar 6
•
Susan Marie Ward
10
5
2
Behind the Galleries: Discovering Museum Research Libraries
Research libraries in museums are filled with important resources for students, researches, authors, and more.
Mar 2
•
Susan Marie Ward
11
6
3
February 2026
Are You "Mad" About Museums? Mad Is!
Mad, otherwise known as Madeleine, is mad about museums! Insights from a savvy U.K. museum visitor.
Feb 26
•
Susan Marie Ward
5
5
2
Doodle, Sketch, or Scribble Your Way Through a Museum Visit
Sketching and doodling is good for you, even if you're bad at it. Suggestions on how to do it and the wellness benefits.
Feb 23
•
Susan Marie Ward
7
6
2
How to Save Money on Museum Admissions
Some museums are free. Some are very expensive. Look with new eyes on how to save money when you visit.
Feb 19
•
Susan Marie Ward
12
15
6
I Don't Have a Favorite Piece of Art
Some people have a favorite piece of art. Some people don't. What about you?
Feb 16
•
Susan Marie Ward
6
8
2
© 2026 Susan M. Ward
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