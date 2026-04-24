The Savvy Museum Visitor

The Savvy Museum Visitor

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March 2026

The Seattle Art Museum Shines Even Through the Rain
Visit and exceptional museum: the Seattle Art Museum. A leading arts institution in the Northwest.
  Susan Marie Ward
Within One Frame: Multiple Ways of Seeing
All of us fall into habits when we look at art.
  Susan Marie Ward
10 Reasons You Should Visit a Museum... Soon!
Museums touch us, teach us, and improve us. When will you next visit a museum?
  Susan Marie Ward
When I Was at Biltmore: Interns and Breakfast Talks (pt. 6)
New projects as curator of Biltmore House
  Susan Marie Ward
Wearing Many Hats While Working at a Small Historical Society
The people behind the scenes at museums
  Susan Marie Ward
Behind the Galleries: Discovering Museum Research Libraries
Research libraries in museums are filled with important resources for students, researches, authors, and more.
  Susan Marie Ward

February 2026

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